CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs.

No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball Tuesday night, which means there is now a $515 million jackpot and growing for Friday’s drawing.

The cash option is $346.3 million.

Last night’s numbers were 3, 5, 56, 61, 66, with a Mega Ball of 4.

Tickets are $2 a piece.

Good luck!