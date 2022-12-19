CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tuesday could bring a holiday miracle for you and your family if you decide to play the Mega Millions lottery!

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $465 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The cash value is $250.4 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 8-35-40-53-56 and Mega Ball: 11.

October was the last time a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold. Two separate tickets were sold in San Jose, California, and Fort Myers, Florida. The jackpot was up to $502 million, with a cash value of $252 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Tickets are $2 each. The drawing is held at 11 p.m.