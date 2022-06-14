CLEVELAND (WJW) — Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to around a quarter of a billion dollars each.

The next estimated Mega Millions jackpot drawing is at $247 million with a cash option of $140.6 million.

You can see the winning numbers here at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The very next day on Wednesday at 11 p.m., the Powerball numbers for the $258 million jackpot will be drawn, with a cash option of $147.4 million. You can catch those numbers here.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

Powerball is also $2 per ticket. Players select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.