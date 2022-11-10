In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

OHIO (WJW) — Are you ready for another chance to be a millionaire? You’re just in time! The Mega Millions jackpot prize is now up to $189 million for its next drawing.

Mega Millions tickets cost only $2 per play. Players can pick their own six numbers from two separate pools of numbers, five white balls and one Mega ball. Or players can select Easy Pick/Quick Pick for a random selection of numbers.

To win the jackpot, you need to match all six winning numbers in a drawing.

According to the Mega Millions website, each player has about a one in 302,575,350 chance of winning the jackpot.

The next drawing will take place Friday, November 11 at 11 p.m.

