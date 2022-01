(WKBN) – One person in Ohio is waking up a millionaire.

The winner didn’t hit the Mega Millions’ jackpot, but a ticket sold in Ohio hit all five numbers with the Megaplier.

The winning numbers are 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

This means the prize triples to $3 million.

Only one person hit the jackpot of $421 million. That ticket was sold in California.