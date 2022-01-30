Mega millionaire: Ohio Lottery winner scores big at local store

Winning lottery ticket sold at C’s Beverage on Broadview Road in Cleveland (WJW)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another Northeast Ohio store has claim to fame for selling a big winning ticket in the Mega Millions game.

That $3 million ticket was sold at C’s Beverage & Deli on Broadview Road in Cleveland.

It matched five of the winning numbers awarding $1 million – but was tripled to $3 million for the Megaplier.

The lucky numbers were 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 with Mega Ball 13.

There is no word on whether the winner chose those numbers or used auto pick.

The winner was one number away from hitting the $426 million jackpot.

A ticket sold in Southern California, however, did match all six numbers.

If you didn’t win, don’t worry. There are many prizes still up for grabs in the Ohio Lottery.