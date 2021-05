In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WJW) — For the third time in Mega Millions history, the jackpot has grown to more than $400 million during the month of May.

One person won $1 million with a match 5 during Friday night’s drawing worth $430 million.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 41, 44, and 68 with the Mega Ball 3.

The next drawing is Tuesday, May 18 at 11 p.m. with an estimated jackpot of $468 million or $316.2 million if you take the cash option.

Good luck to all who play!