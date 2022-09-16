CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $256 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The cash option is $137.7 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 14-25-38-59-64 with Mega Ball: 21.

During the 11 p.m. drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays, five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

You can watch Friday’s drawing here or see the winning numbers here.

The Powerball jackpot is inching up, too.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $225 million with a cash option of $122.7 million.

Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. You have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize. You can find the winning numbers here.