(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $301 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The cash option is $160.3 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were: 9, 21, 28, 30 and 52 with Megaball 10 and Megaplier 5X. While no one won the jackpot, there were two Match 5 winners, one in New York and another in Virginia.

Meanwhile, the Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing finally came forward earlier this week.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize will be shared by two people who agreed to split the jackpot if they won. The winners wish to remain anonymous but said they are “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

During the 11 p.m. Mega Millions drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays, five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

The Powerball jackpot is also getting higher at $270 million. The cash value is $145.5 million. The next drawing is Saturday.