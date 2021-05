CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $468 million.

The cash option is worth $316.2 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Friday’s numbers were 3 18 41 44 68 with a Mega Ball of 3.

Tickets are $2.

You can select 5 numbers between 1 and 70 or have a computer do the picking for you.

Mega Ball numbers are between 1 and 25.

You win the jackpot by matching all 5 numbers and the Mega Ball.

Good luck!