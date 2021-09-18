Mega Millions jackpot climbing; Powerball drawing tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No one has claimed a winning ticket for last night’s Mega Millions drawing and now the jackpot climbs to $432 million.

The numbers were: 17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

The Powerball jackpot is also climbing and it’s up to $457 million, with a cash option is $331.6 million.

That drawing is tonight at 11 p.m.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59pm. with pools closing at 10:00pm.

Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

Good luck!