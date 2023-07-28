*Attached video: Watch out for lottery scammers online.
(WJW) — After no winners in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $910 million, nearly $1 billion, for the drawing on Friday.
Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $910 million.
The $910 million jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, according to the Mega Millions website.
The largest U.S. lottery prizes:
- $2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California
- $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee
- $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina
- $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine
- $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois
- $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California
- $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
- $910 million (est. Mega Millions): July 28, 2023
- $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin
- $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts
The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
The cash option for this jackpot is an estimated $464.2 million.