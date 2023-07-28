*Attached video: Watch out for lottery scammers online.

(WJW) — After no winners in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $910 million, nearly $1 billion, for the drawing on Friday.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $910 million.

The $910 million jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The largest U.S. lottery prizes:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $910 million (est. Mega Millions): July 28, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The cash option for this jackpot is an estimated $464.2 million.