(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot is one of the highest in history.

It’s now $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million.

The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The numbers were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.



It is the 8th largest jackpot on record.

The drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.



The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

Powerball doesn’t have that size jackpot, but a win would still be life-changing.

The jackpot is $89 million, with a cash option of $51.7 million.

That drawing is Monday night at 11 p.m.