In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Could you stand to gain a few million dollars ahead of the holidays? Well, tonight could be your night!

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $429 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $233.6 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 14-22-48-58-68 and Mega Ball: 6.

October was the last time a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold. Two separate tickets were sold in San Jose, California, and Fort Myers, Florida. The jackpot was up to $502 million, with a cash value of $252 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Tickets are $2 each. The drawing is held at 11 p.m.