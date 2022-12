(WJW) — Need some extra spending cash for Christmas shopping? How about a few million extra?

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $333 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $175.8 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 20-23-37-46-52 and Mega Ball: 6.

October was the last time a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold. That was in Florida where the winner claimed a share of $494 million.

Tickets are $2 each. The drawing is held at 11 p.m.