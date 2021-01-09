Mega Millions climbs to $600 million, Powerball drawing tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the fourth time in history, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $600 million with the cash option of $442.4 million.

No one had all six winning numbers on Friday, which were: 3, 6, 16, 18, 58 and PB 11.

According to a press release, the drawing produced a total of 2,573,546 winners at all prize levels, including five match 5 winners and one match 5 + Megaplier winner.

The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, there’s another chance to hit it big with the Powerball drawing tonight.

The jackpot has jumped up to $470 million with a cash option of $362.7 million.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: