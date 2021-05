In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $475 million just in time for the drawing tonight.

No one won the weekend drawing where the winning numbers were 3, 18, 41, 44, 68, with a Mega Ball of 3.

To win you need to match all 5 numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Tickets are $2 a piece.

The cash option is $319.4 million.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m.