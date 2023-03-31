Editor’s Note: The video above is about lottery money and Ohio schools.

(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is still climbing after no winning tickets were sold ahead of Friday’s drawing.

The month of March is ending with a jackpot that reached $355 million and a $187.6 million cash value.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 2-3-18-32-68 with a Powerball 24.

You can find the Mega Millions winning numbers here.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot for the April Fools’ Day drawing is $147 million with a $78.1 million dollar cash value. Don’t be fooled – the winning numbers are here.