(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, breaking into billion dollar territory ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing and putting it the 3rd spot for largest prize pot in the game’s history.

In mere hours, the Mega Millions drawing will take place for a $1.1 billion jackpot. That’s a $568.7 million cash option.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball: 13.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday’s estimated $1.1 billion are the $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and the $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29, according to their site.

Check out Tuesday night’s winning numbers here.