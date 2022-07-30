(WJW) — Mega Millions has listed one winner of the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night’s drawing.

Friday night’s winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67 Mega Ball: 14; Megaplier: 2

Mega Millions says the jackpot winner is from Illinois. There is no other information on the winner at this time.

It’s the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, according to Mega Millions.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the (estimated) $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon! Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries.”

Several others won large prizes after Friday night’s drawing. Twenty-six tickets matched 5 out of 6 numbers with a $1 million prize; 6 Megaplier winners with a prize of $2 million. None are reported from Ohio.

The Ohio Lottery says they sold 510,604 winning wagers with a total prize value of $2.6 million for Friday’s drawing. Top prize won in Ohio was $10,000.

In total, there were 14,391,740 winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers in the July 29 drawing, including the single jackpot-winning ticket.

Last week, two people in Ohio matched 5 numbers, which is worth $1 million. One of those players also had the Megaplier, which was 3x, so that prize is worth $3 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. with an estimated jackpot at $20 million and a $11.6 million cash option.