*The above video is a previous story about a huge Mega Millions winner*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It would take beating astronomical odds and a lot of luck but as lottery jackpots grow so do dreams of some extra cash this holiday season.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $308 million after there were no winners Friday night.

The numbers drawn were 6, 15, 45, 59, 68 and the Megaplier was 1. The next drawing is Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $340 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

Your odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.00.