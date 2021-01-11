Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now hit combined $1.16 billion

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With no one claiming the prizes, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots just keep on growing.

Today, the two ginormous pots have now reached a combined $1.16 billion. For those who choose to play, which is the only way to win, social distancing and mask wearing is advised.

Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn at 11 p.m. The grand prize has now hit $615 million, with a cash option of $451.8 million.

And the $550 million Powerball jackpot drawing takes place Wednesday. This one has a cash value of $411.4 million.

The odds of winning either of these … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpots right here.

