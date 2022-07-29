(WJW) – The second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history will be drawn Friday night. The big prize is estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648.2 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

The only jackpot bigger than the one up for grabs now was in 2018. A single winning ticket was sold in South Carolina that claimed a $1.537 billion jackpot on October 23 of that year.

Lottery officials say a winning $1 million ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold at Hirsch’s Marathon Station in Berea at 455 West Bagley Road. The player chose all the numbers except the Megaball.

The other big winner in Ohio Tuesday also had the Megaplier, which was 3x. That winning ticket worth $3 million was sold at Bell Store in St. Clairsville.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15

Mega Millions tickets are $2. The drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. FOX8.com will post the winning numbers when they are drawn.