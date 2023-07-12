(WJW) – Here she is! The winner of this year’s Gerber Baby Photo Search Competition.

Meet 10-month-old Madison “Maddie” Mendoza of Colorado.

Geber says Maddie and her parents captured the attention of judges with a “standout” throwback submission and “story full of love and resilience.”

2023 Gerber Baby and Photo Search Winner Maddie Mendoza and her mom, Crystal Mendoza

Unlike years past, Geber wasn’t just looking for a picture of a cute baby. This year, they wanted to see the baby’s parents, too. For the first time ever, the company invited parents to share their own childhood pictures as a throwback to their Gerber Baby days, alongside photos of their little ones.

Gerber says Maddie’s parents have been together for 22 years. Her dad has served in the United States Air Force for 16 years. Her mom is a dentist. And both are first-generation families from the Philippines. Maddie is their “rainbow baby.”

“Being a rainbow baby, Maddie has brought us immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle and moment spent with her enriching our lives and making every day more meaningful and beautiful,” said Crystal Mendoza, Maddie’s mom in a press release. “We look forward to witnessing her grow into a kind, compassionate, strong, independent, and worldly individual as we hope to be stationed overseas again to teach Maddie about all the different parts of the world.”

Maddie will be busy this next year. As part of her official role as the 2023 Gerber Baby, she will be featured across Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

Congratulations, Maddie!