CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s a new baby at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

The zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they welcome a new baby pygmy slow loris.

According to the post, the baby’s mom and dad, Nova and Asiago, are, “Doing great as first-time parents!”

The zoo said this baby’s birth is extra special because pygmy slow lorises are endangered.

Zoo guests can see the new pygmy slow loris in the Cat & Aquatics building.

