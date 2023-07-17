(WJW) – ABC’s popular reality TV franchise, “The Bachelor,” is gearing up for a new spinoff show centered around a heartwarming love story for those in their golden years.

The network has officially introduced Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower, as the franchise’s first “Golden Bachelor.”

After being married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, for 43 years, Turner tragically lost her in 2017.

Turner spoke about it Monday morning on Good Morning America.

“She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that’s the thought I have,” he said. The couple shared two daughters together.

Encouraged by his daughters, Turner decided to embark on this new adventure in search of love. Speaking on his late wife’s perspective, he believes she would be cheering him on. “I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her the nod, ‘So what do you think about this?’… She’s saying, ‘Yeah Gerry, do this,'” he shared.

Turner expressed his desire for a partner who shares his high energy, competitiveness, and love for sports. He specifically mentioned his interest in finding someone who enjoys playing pickleball and golf.

The new series is set to air on ABC this upcoming fall.