Final round winners of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million contest includes Cuyahoga County resident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The lucky winners of Ohio’s fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing were just announced Wednesday evening.

The Ohio Lottery randomly selected the names on Monday, then officials checked to make sure the winners of the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship were eligible.

Esperanza Diaz, of Brecksville in Cuyahoga County, was the winner of the $1 million prize.

Congratulations, Esperanza! You are our final Vax-a-Million – $1 million winner! Thanks for doing your part and getting vaccinated. (Photo by Kathleen Perez) pic.twitter.com/O70OEll66h — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 23, 2021

Sydney Daum, of Cincinnati in Hamilton County, won the four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship.

The lottery said that this week, 3,428,514 Ohioans tried for the $1 million prize, while 150,187 teens (those 12-17) entered to win the college scholarship, numbers both up from last week.

Week four was the only week that Northeast Ohio has not been represented in the Vax-A-Million winnings.