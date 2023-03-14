(WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Sam Merrill to a multi-year contract.

The team announced the new deal on Tuesday.

Merrill previously played for the Cavalier’s G Leauge affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, and appeared in one game for the Cavs.

According to Cavs officials, during his time with the Charge, Merrill averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.7 minutes. He scored a season-high of 32 points, and even holds a Charge-franchise record 10-14 (.714) shooting from the three-point line.

Specific details of the contract deal were not made immediately available.

Merrill played his NBA rookie season with the Bucks, where he was teammates with current Cavaliers Two-Way player Mamadi Diakite.