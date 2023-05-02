AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Meet the Akron Fire Department’s new employee and four-legged friend!

Special investigator “Phoenix”, an accelerant detection canine (K-9) who partnered with Investigator Cotrufo during a four-week canine training school, has joined the fight against arson crime in Akron, according to a release from the City of Akron.

Meet the Akron Fire Department’s new employee!

According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 280,000 intentional fires are reported to U.S. fire departments each year. There are about 420 deaths, 1,360 injuries, and $1.3 billion in direct property damage associated with those fires.

According to the release, arson dogs play a crucial role in determining the cause of many fires and acts of arson. That is why the Arson Dog Program is available to fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Phoenix is a two-year-old yellow lab that was raised in Florida. He will use his skills to sniff out the causes of fires.

According to the release, the Arson Dog Program is funded by State Farm.

For more information about the Arson Dog Program, click here.