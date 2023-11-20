**Related Video Above: The USS Cod is no stranger to holidays, last year, they celebrated Halloween.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no telling where you’ll find Santa in Northeast Ohio during the holiday season, and come this Saturday, families can visit with the jolly man in red and white on the USS Cod in downtown Cleveland.

The visit from Santa honors when the submarine’s crew, based in Connecticut in the early 1950s, used to host holiday dinner for orphans in the area.

“We were looking for a way for Cod’s crew to celebrate the holiday season and that wonderful act of Christmas cheer 72 years ago when Navy submariners who could not get leave to be with their families instead fed needy children on Christmas day,” USS Cod’s President Paul Farace said in a statement.

Come Saturday, Santa plans to show up at 1 p.m. for greetings and photos, but tours begin at 10 a.m.

“Torpedoes can be very festive,” Farace said.

Families are reminded the only way to enter the submarine is via a vertical ladder.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for veterans and seniors, $8 for students and free for preschoolers. Find out more about the USS Cod docked at North Coast Harbor right here.