WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Criminals beware, there’s a new robot in town.

Crocker Park is introducing a new Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot to help patrol the outdoor shopping center.

The AI-driven robot security guard, nicknamed SAM, uses 360-degree video-streaming software to look out for theft, car accidents, fires and vandalism.

“Its AI algorithms enable it to detect anomalies and issue alerts to the on-site security team in real-time,” Crocker Park officials said in a press release.

Through the robot, guests will also be able to request assistance at the press of a button.

“Our priority has always been to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our center, and the Knightscope robot will play a crucial role in enhancing our existing security measures,” said Sean Flanigan, Vice President of Security at Stark Enterprises.

Crocker Park shared video of their new “Secret Agent Man” on their Instagram page on Thursday.

Moving at 2-3 mph, SAM will be on-patrol year-round through all weather conditions.

Crocker Park was recently named among the top retail center experiences in the country.