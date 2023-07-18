CLEVELAND (WJW) — You may not have known it, but last Wednesday was the start of National Ventriloquism Week. And in honor of this not-made-up-at-all celebration, FOX 8 has decided to introduce the world to its senior puppet correspondent, Roxy.

Best friends with FOX 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart, Roxy is just as comfortable singing on the Miss America stage (circa 2015) as she is mingling with local students and hospital patients.

WJW photo

Roxy hung out with FOX 8 anchors Tuesday afternoon, and even sang a Taylor Swift tune, as seen in the video at the top of the story.