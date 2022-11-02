(WJW) — One of two $1 million prizes in Monday’s Powerball drawing has been claimed.

Latisha Efaw of Newport has claimed the lottery’s second-tier prize of $1 million, according to a news release from the lottery. After state and federal taxes, that’s a cash payout of about $439,200.

Both tickets matched the white balls’ numbers, 13-19-36-39-59, but missed the red Powerball number of 13 needed to win Monday’s near-record $1 billion jackpot. The numbers were auto-picked.

Efaw’s ticket was sold at the Par-Mar along state Route 7 in Newport. Another ticket sold at the Norwalk Mickey Mart along Milan Avenue in Norwalk had yet to be claimed as of Wednesday morning. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Four other $1 million Powerball tickets were sold this year in Ohio:

On May 18 at a Speedway in Grove City

On June 8 at a Circle K in Columbus

at a Circle K in Columbus On Sept. 10 at a Duchess in Columbus

at a Duchess in Columbus On Oct. 15 at a BP in Lyndhurst

Since no one hit the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, it continues to climb to historic heights. Wednesday’s drawing at 10:59 p.m. is for a $1.2 billion grand prize.