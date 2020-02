CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Of course you want to come for the cars, but that’s not all you get at the Cleveland Auto Show.

Wednesday is NASCAR Night at the I-X Center.

That means you can meet the NASCAR racing team representing Northeast Ohio.

Justin Haley, Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and AJ Allmendinger will be signing autographs from 6 to 8 p.m. in the West Concourse.

Justin Haley raced in the Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing.

More information on the Cleveland Auto Show here.

Stefani Schaefer and Matt Kaulig at the Cleveland Auto Show

