Meet Magnolia! 2020 Gerber baby winner is first adopted baby to represent campaign

Gerber has announced the winner of its 2020 photo search: an adorable baby named Magnolia Earl, who is the first adopted child to represent the company's campaign.

According to a press release from Gerber, Magnolia is from California and “captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.” She was chosen from more than 327,000 entries.

“Magnolia represents every Gerber baby, and her family’s story serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby,” the release states.

Magnolia’s mother, Courtney Earl, said she was born on May 9, 2019.

“On May 9th, 2019 we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us! We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born. Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made,” she said.

Magnolia has two older sisters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, who were also adopted.

“Our Gerber family of farmers, factory workers, employees and customers are all united in our pursuit to do everything and anything for baby. We believe every baby is a Gerber baby and standing behind our babies has never mattered more than it does now,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber, said in the release. “At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology.”

