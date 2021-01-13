Meet Kapri! Kristi Capel and family share update on baby girl

(WJW) — Our very own Kristi Capel joined FOX 8 News in the Morning Wednesday with an update on her new baby.

Kristi was joined by her husband, Hal, and their children: Kyndal, Duke, and baby Kapri.

Kristi gave birth to her precious baby girl at the end of November and is on maternity leave.

The whole family is doing great. Kyndal and Duke have been a big help and sing songs to Kapri to help her sleep. Kristi said Hal has been taking on extra duties so she can get some sleep in the morning.

As for Kapri’s name, Kristi said she wanted to go with another K, like her and Kyndal.

Kristi hopes to come back in February.

