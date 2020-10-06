Meet K-9 Hunter: Avon’s newest police officer

AVON – The Avon Police Department has a new furry K-9 officer.

K-9 Hunter, a 20-month-old British Field Lab, is now working with Officer Jessica Zuk.





Mike Watkins, of North Ridgeville, contacted Avon police earlier this year with the idea of having a K-9 that can be used in the schools and for community events. Watkins donated Hunter to the department.

“Officer Zuk and K-9 Hunter started their training under the guidance of Master Trainer Mike Watkins,” said Avon Police Public Information Officer James Drozdowski. “After several weeks they obtained special purpose Narcotics Detection and Tracking OPOTA certification.”

Zuk and Hunter have also been able to meet some students at the area schools.

“As an agency that embraces community engagement, we realize a therapy dog could be a beneficial tool to server our citizens in a unique way,” Drozdowski said. “With the ongoing pandemic and the increased stresses put on our students and families, K-9 Hunter can provide a positive diversion for everyone.”

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8