Meet Greta — Euclid police’s new therapy dog comforts victims, officers

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Dressed for work, Greta makes her way up the steps to the Euclid police chief’s office. As soon as she walks through the door, the officers and veteran detectives standing inside the office begin to smile.

“Everyone seems to be in a better mood when Greta is around,” said Lt. Dave Olszewski, as he helps adjust Greta’s vest.

Greta, a 4-month-old German Shepherd and the newest member of the Euclid Police Department, wears a therapy vest and loves to be hugged.

Unlike traditional police K-9s, she won’t be sniffing for drugs or trying to apprehend fleeing suspects.

Instead she will be used for community outreach programs, to help officers deal with stress and to provide comfort to victims.

Greta was donated to the Euclid Police Department from Rick Seyler, of Grafton, who runs Silver Buller K9 Service Ministry.

Police officials say Dr. Paul Ramsey, who works at the Animal Medical Center of Euclid, is providing exams and care for Greta.