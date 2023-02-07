(WJW) — This old dog doesn’t need any new tricks, his biggest accomplishment is not only being the oldest dog alive currently, but also the oldest known dog to live ever.

Meet Bobi from the country of Portugal. At 30 years old and 266 days old, as of the start of February, Guinness World Records considers the animal especially exceptional. But to owner Leonel, who’s had Bobi since he was 8, he’s just a normal pet who likes to go on walks on his farm, take naps near the fireplace and share meals with his favorite humans.

“Bobi has been a warrior for all these years,” Leonel said. “Only he knows how he’s been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high and if he spoke only he could explain this success. We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives.”

Photo courtesy Guinness World Records

Photo courtesy Guinness World Records

The dog’s age has been confirmed by a local veterinary medical service and a government pet database. Bobi, who is a Rafeiro do Alentejo, reportedly had some health issues back in 2018, but was able to get healthy again.

The oldest known dog record used to be held by Bluey the Australian cattle dog who died in 1939 at 29 years and 5 months old.