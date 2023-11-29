EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A new addition to a local restaurant is turning heads. BellaBot, a feline-like robot, delivers food from kitchen to table at Don Tequila Bar and Grill in Eastlake.

“Kids love it,” said waiter Hector Diaz. “All the time they’re always requesting for it.”

Diaz said BellaBot is especially helpful during the busy lunch and dinner rush at the restaurant.

“Bella helps a lot, especially when we have parties. More people, like 10, we can put all dishes in there,” said restaurant manager Rogelio Mendez.

Since the robot joined the team earlier this year, Diaz said they’ve worked out earlier issues including trying to navigate around BellaBot who is on wheels and often in the way.

One frequent customer said he enjoyed seeing the technology used in an unexpected place.

“We use BellaBot mostly for parties,” said Diaz. “When a waiter is busy doing drinks in a bar, he uses BellaBot. It ships food to the table.”

The trend of turning to robots to bolster staff is becoming more familiar. Earlier this year, Crocker Park in Westlake unveiled a robot security guard.

Diaz said BellaBot is likely the future of the restaurant industry. At this point, he does not believe the shift to automation will eventually replace hardworking people.

“Not precisely because it [BellaBot] helps me a lot, but I know there are people who don’t like that the robot is serving them,” said Diaz.