Medina welcomes firefighters on cross-country bike ride in remembrance of 9/11

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A group of firefighters cycling across the U.S. in commemoration of Sept. 11 made a stop in Northeast Ohio Tuesday.

People in Medina lined the streets to welcome 10 California firefighters who are bicycling across the United States in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Bay to Brooklyn started 10 years ago. It started as a conversation between my son and I about doing a bicycle ride. Here we are 20 years later,” said lead organizer Darrell Sales.

Sales says the cyclists left the Bay Bridge in San Francisco back on Aug. 1 and plan to arrive at the Brooklyn Bridge on Sept. 9.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure we remember the 343 and our first responders and our military who sacrifice every day,” said Sales.

On the 31st day of their trek, the city of Medina was an overnight stopping point. They were greeted with police and fire escorts, along with bike riders from nearby cities.

“We turned the corner and saw all the people. It was overwhelming. This was the first town that stepped out,” said Sales.

Michael Deleo, a battalion chief with Cal Fire, said they picked Medina because of the 9/11 memorial behind the fire station.

“What happened 20 years ago happened to FDNY, but all of us felt it,” said Deleo.

The riders will spend the night at the fire station where they had a nice catered dinner. The National Guard also brought in cots for beds.

The community is also planning a sendoff to remember when the cyclists leave early Wednesday morning.

