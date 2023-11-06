MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A Medina Township Walmart and Home Depot were evacuated Saturday after a bomb threat.

The Medina Township Police Department got a call just after 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 from an unknown person who said there was a bomb in the Home Depot and Walmart stores. The caller said the bombs were going to explode, according to a press release from the Medina Twp. Police Department.

Officers dispatched to both stores spoke with managers and evacuated the locations.

During a search of the stores, nothing was found and the stores were opened back up to the public, according to the release.

This incident is still under investigation.