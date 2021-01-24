Medina troopers investigating two-vehicle crash that reportedly killed juvenile

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is reportedly investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a juvenile Sunday night.

Sgt. Ray Santiago told the FOX 8 I-Team that the incident occurred on SR 18 in Sharon Township not far from Beach Road around 8:11 p.m.

Medina troopers reported that one of the cars involved in the accident did roll over, and that drivers in both vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals. Their status is not currently being reported. Santiago confirmed that a young passenger passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.

No other injuries were reported at this time. Officers are reportedly still on scene.

