Medina Township police searching for hit-and-run suspect, vehicle

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident.

The Medina Township Police Department is reporting the crash occurred Friday near Shue’s Marathon gas station at 2855 Medina Road around 8 p.m.

They are now searching for a red F-150 with an extended cab and silver door handles. The truck reportedly has damage and rust in multiple spots. Ohio State University stickers can be seen on the driver and passenger side doors, police said.

Anyone with information, including the identity or whereabouts of the suspect (as seen in the photo at the top of this story), is asked to reach out to Officer Jake Getto at 330-723-1408 or jgetto@mtpd.net.