MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A Medina High School teacher has been indicted on two felony charges involving minors.

According to a letter written to Medina City Schools parents and guardians by Superintendent Aaron Sable, Medina High School math teacher Jason Sturm was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 29 due to a police investigation.

According to Sable, the district learned on Thursday that Sturm was indicted on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of illegal use of minors in nudity-oriented material of performance.

According to the statement, these charges did not stem from a situation involving the district’s students or staff.

“We understand charges of this nature are distressing, especially in a school environment involving an educator,” the statement said. “We are relieved to know this situation did not directly impact current or former Medina City School District students or staff.”

According to Sable, this is no longer a school matter and is in the hands of the Montville Police Department, prosecuting attorney and local courts.

“We are thankful for the diligence and collaboration of the local police and district administration to ensure our students and staff remain safe. We do not have any additional information at this time and will share any new information with you should it become available,” the statement said.