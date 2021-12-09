Medina quarterback named winner of Mr. Football award

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Medina High School senior quarterback Drew Allar was named the 35th winner of the Mr. Football award.

Allar, who was recognized with the award during a ceremony at Medina High School on Thursday, led the Bees deep into the playoffs this season.

He is on track to take his talents to Happy Valley, Pennsylvania as a Nittany Lion. He will enroll next semester.

Allar said he was blessed to be among the big list of talented Northeast Ohio players to get this honor.

Last month, he was also named the 2021 Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year.