MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – If you live in Medina, you’ve probably noticed how many deer roam through neighborhoods and public spaces.

It’s a well-documented issue that has caused headaches and creative solutions from the city.

Over the years, the deer and other wild animals have lost their fear of humans because many people feed the wild animals.

Now, Medina City Council is taking the steps to put a stop to the issue, or so it hopes.

On Monday, council voted six-to-one in favor of Ordinance 99-23, which makes feeding wild animals prohibited.

“The structure of the ordinance is such that in order for a person to be in violation of this, because this does not include people just normally wanting to feed wild animals, you have to purposefully and knowingly feed wild animals that causes damage to property of another, or causes a public or private nuisance,” Medina City Council President John Coyne III said.

Feeding deer, geese, ducks, racoons, fowls or other wild animals could lead to a citation for residents who do not comply.

“It’s becoming to an issue where we have populations of deer that have been exponentially increasing,” Coyne said. “When people attract those animals, you don’t get one deer coming to your property, you get 15.”

The first citation would be a minor misdemeanor and further offenses will be escalated to fourth-degree misdemeanors.

It is not clear if a warning will be issued by Medina Police. The department declined comment to a later time.

Most folks FOX 8 spoke to are okay with the change.

“It was a little shocking when I moved up here from Stark County just how many deer are in this actual city,” Medina resident Stacy Howe said. “They’re just everywhere. I do think it’s a good thing. It will just deter some people from bringing more wildlife into the area where there are a lot of people, kids, that kind of thing.”

But some think issuing tickets is a step too far.

“I’m not in favor of issuing tickets,” Medina resident Gary Whitam said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m not in favor of the deer, but I don’t like ordinances against it.”

The ordinance takes effect on July 12.