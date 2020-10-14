Medina police report increase in bus stop violations, officers to start riding on buses

*Watch our recent report on Parma schools new extended bus stop signs.*

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Medina police officers will start riding on school buses after a recent increase in bus stop violations.

The news was shared on the department’s Facebook page. Officers will keep an eye out for anyone not following the stoplight/arm stop requirement.

“When the bus stop arm is extended, you must stop. We have a zero-tolerance for bus-related violations. With the addition of cameras mounted to the buses and officers riding on board, offenders can be quickly identified.”

Assisting officers will stop the offenders and issue citations. Bus stop sign citations require a mandatory court appearance and have the potential for significant fines.

Avon police reported a similar issue with drivers not stopping for buses. The department said they have ticketed multiple people for this infraction, and noted that it’s obvious some may be confused about the law.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: