Disturbing: Video shows man try to drown Medina County Sheriff K-9

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Medina County Sheriff’s Office drone video, released to Fox 8 News on Tuesday shows a burglary suspect attempting to drown a K-9 that was sent to help apprehend him as deputies were in pursuit.

Dispatchers were notified of a break-in at a trailer home in Seville shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Shane McCloud, had run into a wooded area along nearby Chippewa creek.

“It’s heavily wooded. There are creeks where we got caught up. There are a lot of cattails by the creek so there’s a lot of coverage in there for him to hide. He was actually wearing a brown jump suit which helped him even more blend into the scenery,” said Deborah Byrne of the Medina County S.O.

A new drone outfitted with an infrared camera was able to locate McCloud through the tree canopy, and as deputies closed in, a 7-year-old K-9 named Blek was released to help.

The drone is recording as Blek catches up with McCloud.

“The suspect went into the creek. You will see that Blek followed him in. The suspect was able to get him in a headlock and hold him under water for approximately 10-12 seconds,” said Byrne.

“He (Blek) was swimming at that point. He didn’t have feet on the ground he didn’t have that extra stability of having his paws on the ground he was swimming and basically in free flow.”

The video shows a disoriented and injured Blek limping onto the creek bank as deputies moved in.

“Watching that video is disturbing because he is hurting a member of our agency. I was in dispatch when I heard it come through and even our dispatch was like ‘he’s holding the dog under water’,” said Byrne.

Moments later Blek appears to re-orient himself and with deputies still in pursuit, he goes after McCloud once more, this time on dry land.

The K-9 is seen helping take down McCloud who deputies were able to take into custody after a short struggle.

McCloud was taken into custody and now faces numerous charges including assault, since the K-9 is considered a full-fledged certified peace officer.

“You think to yourself if he’s going to do that to our K-9 that’s been released to detain him, what would he do to a community member or another law enforcement agent,” said Byrne.