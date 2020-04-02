Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: 468,000 jobless in Ohio, 6.6 million file for unemployment nationwide
Medina police officer tests positive for COVID-19

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) -- A Medina police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the police chief confirmed to FOX 8 News on Thursday.

Chief Edward Kinney said several policy changes were made on March 15 -- one week before the chief says the employee tested positive.

Those changes include providing cell phones for each vehicle so officers don't need to come to the station to handle calls over the phone, and canceling roll call briefings.

